Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys 6,019 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,545,901,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after buying an additional 230,711 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 10,070,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,845,000 after buying an additional 207,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.55.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.