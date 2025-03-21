Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $690,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,651,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,897,000 after buying an additional 2,589,512 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 488,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 467,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 245.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 280,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $20,392,000.

Shares of BBHY stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.56 million, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2858 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

