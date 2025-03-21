Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $4.67 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,056,000 after acquiring an additional 304,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TLT opened at $91.24 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

