Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after acquiring an additional 939,520 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,125,000 after acquiring an additional 422,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after buying an additional 292,061 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $261.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $259.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

