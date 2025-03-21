Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 6,126 Shares of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP)

Wayfinding Financial LLC trimmed its position in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF accounts for 2.3% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Stock Performance

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $213.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.89. Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Company Profile

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

