Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

