What is Desjardins’ Forecast for CVE:NET Q1 Earnings?

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

In other Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael Aaron Zakuta acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00. Also, Director François-Olivier Laplante acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $214,771 over the last three months.

