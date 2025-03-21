What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Brunswick Q1 Earnings?

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BC

Brunswick Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,578,000 after acquiring an additional 109,728 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,705,000 after acquiring an additional 102,780 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.