What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Brunswick Q1 Earnings?

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,578,000 after acquiring an additional 109,728 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,705,000 after acquiring an additional 102,780 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

