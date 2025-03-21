Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $499.60 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $496.34 and a 200-day moving average of $471.23.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total value of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,445.14. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

