Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 55 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $260.22 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.63. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

