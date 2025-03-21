Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 101.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $12,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $106.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,066.89 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $63.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

