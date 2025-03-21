Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE WSM opened at $165.29 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $219.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.83. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $273,602.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.13.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

