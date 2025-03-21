WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Sells $3,330,168.33 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $30.28 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 201.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.