WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Trading Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.46. 37,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,124,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,925,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in WK Kellogg by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,186,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,779 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in WK Kellogg by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,494,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,704 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,827,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after buying an additional 189,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

