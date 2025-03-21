Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,686,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workday by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 33,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Workday by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.58, for a total transaction of $17,816,225.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,602,994.26. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,809,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,750. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,001 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,400. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $250.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

