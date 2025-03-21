X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $234.09 million for the quarter.

X Financial Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE XYF opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $614.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. X Financial has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

X Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from X Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. X Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.44%.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

