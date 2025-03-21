Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,615 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.51.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $683,728.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,106.67. The trade was a 26.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,340.34. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $70.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.26%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

