Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

