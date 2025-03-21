Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $37.00 target price on Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $81,320.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,535.74. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,714 shares of company stock worth $5,360,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3,586.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

