Xponance Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $2,970,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Hubbell by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Hubbell by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 11,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Hubbell from $475.00 to $422.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $339.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.88. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $330.32 and a 12-month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Hubbell announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

