Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

