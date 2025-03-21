Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,022 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $103.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

