Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,292 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. FMR LLC raised its position in Garmin by 40.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,219 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,252,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,580.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after buying an additional 270,186 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 675,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,421,000 after buying an additional 164,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $208.50 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $138.86 and a 1-year high of $246.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.33. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Garmin’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $625,957.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,550.80. The trade was a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total value of $1,635,862.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,963,108.50. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,094. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

