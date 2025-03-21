Xponance Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.98%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.54.
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
