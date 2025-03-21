Xponance Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $220.97 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.01 and its 200 day moving average is $220.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.