Xponance Inc. Sells 1,704 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,327 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,301 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Barclays lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

