xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Acquires A$50,000.02 in Stock

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Jones purchased 1,315,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.02 ($31,446.55).
xReality Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $22.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.
xReality Group Company Profile
