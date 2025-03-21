xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Acquires A$50,000.02 in Stock

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Jones purchased 1,315,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.02 ($31,446.55).

The company has a market cap of $22.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

xReality Group Company Profile

xReality Group Limited owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities in Australia and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment and Enterprise. It owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities under the brand iFly Downunder in Penrith, Sydney; and iFLY Gold Coast brand in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

