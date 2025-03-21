Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.93. 122,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 132,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -2.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YSG. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Yatsen by 1,446.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Yatsen in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

