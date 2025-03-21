Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for JPM Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.65 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPM opened at $238.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.11. The company has a market capitalization of $667.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after buying an additional 182,648 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 32,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

