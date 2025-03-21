Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PDCO Earnings

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

PDCO opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 501.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

