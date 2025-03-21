Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Up 21.5% – What’s Next?

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 21.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.64. 147,738 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 33,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.
Zentek Trading Up 21.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$168.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.77.
About Zentek
Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zentek
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Berkshire Hathaway Bets on Constellation Brands—Should You?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Software Stocks—Should You Buy?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 ETFs Every Investor Needs to Hedge S&P 500 Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.