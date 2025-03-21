Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,314 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,515,000 after purchasing an additional 896,889 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,647,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,882,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,902,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,739,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $4,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $1,839,686. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

