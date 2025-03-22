Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is Bancreek Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Bancreek Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,291 shares during the period. Avantor comprises about 11.4% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Avantor worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 214,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 113,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.