Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 103 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 9,995.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 518,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,137,000 after buying an additional 513,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,726,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 45,224 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,572,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 13.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $160.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $243.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

