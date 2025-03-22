Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in News by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in News in the third quarter worth $562,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in News by 1,815.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,413,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in News during the third quarter valued at $358,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. News’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on News in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

