Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,326 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 58,935 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.89.
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.
