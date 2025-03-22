Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $456,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,837 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,919,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 30,664.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,888,000 after purchasing an additional 417,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $609,789,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $56,142,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 322,868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $57,525,000 after buying an additional 220,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,656,524.09. The trade was a 11.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.23, for a total value of $3,120,559.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,236.91. The trade was a 52.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of COIN opened at $189.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 3.66. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.26 and a 200-day moving average of $240.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.