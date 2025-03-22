Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3,267.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,667,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,659,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 167,475 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 704,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,932,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

