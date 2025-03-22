Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 632.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

