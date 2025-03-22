Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 48,190 D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 89,894 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 3.6 %

QBTS stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.12.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $29,417.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,210.12. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 2,778,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $17,060,382.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,278,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,891,144.32. The trade was a 6.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,071,206 shares of company stock worth $46,758,181. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QBTS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

