Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,143 Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PFM opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $701.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
Featured Stories
