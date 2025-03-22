Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 90,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 462.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 76,831 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GWX opened at $32.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $648.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

