Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP lifted its position in shares of PDD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 5,356,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,491,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Dbs Bank cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

PDD stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $174.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.13.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

