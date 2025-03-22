Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Assurant by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,016,000 after purchasing an additional 891,292 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $48,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $26,630,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 281,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 87,323 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Assurant by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,163,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,392,000 after acquiring an additional 65,874 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ opened at $206.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.12 and a 1-year high of $230.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,162. The trade was a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

