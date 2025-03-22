Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -540.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.64.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $5,957,632.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,962.26. This trade represents a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,131,082.08. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,766 shares of company stock worth $73,779,200. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

