Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Alexander Davern Acquires 3,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Davern bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$23,047.17.

Alexander Davern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Alexander Davern bought 3,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$23,758.02.

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.50. The stock has a market cap of C$637.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.04 and a one year high of C$14.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.13.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

