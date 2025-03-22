Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

