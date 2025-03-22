Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $444.39 and last traded at $444.98. 86,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 284,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $453.28.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays cut shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.14.

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.22.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $3.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,581,000 after buying an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,339,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,392,000 after purchasing an additional 63,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,125,000 after purchasing an additional 594,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $697,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ferrari by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,888,000 after purchasing an additional 38,356 shares during the period.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

