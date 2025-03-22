Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $259,042.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $259,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,081.90. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $238,056.00.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total value of $284,382.00.
- On Monday, February 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $285,110.00.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total transaction of $297,388.00.
- On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $300,552.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $291,788.00.
- On Monday, January 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.90, for a total value of $282,660.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $251,874.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $244,692.00.
Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $191.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.89, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.
View Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.