Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $180,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BAUG opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.69. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

