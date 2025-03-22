iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $221.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $252.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.98%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citizens Jmp upgraded SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.85.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

